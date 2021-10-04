Grand Rapids announces community forums for police chief search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials announced on Monday multiple community forums that will be held this month to collect input about the search for GRPD next police chief.

Residents will be able to share their thoughts on “the personal characteristics and professional experience that are most important for the leader of the Grand Rapids Police Department,” according to a news release.

Public input gathered from the forums will be condensed into a profile used during the recruiting process.

RELATED: Grand Rapids begins search process for new police chief

Community forums are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Each forum will be held online here.

Those who participate will be able to answer questions posed by a moderator and give their thoughts.

“It is important we have the right leader to ensure the safety and trust of our community,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “That is why we’re encouraging our residents and other community members to participate in these engagement sessions and have their voices heard. Input from our neighborhoods and the community is critical to helping us select the right person. We are looking to recruit a candidate who is focused on building trust, preventing crime, improving response, providing transparency, valuing diversity and is an outstanding leader and great communicator. We also want someone who is collaborative and is committed to the goals surrounding community and neighborhood policing outlined in the department’s strategic plan.”

After this community engagement process, Public Sector Search & Consulting will post the position and gather and screen applications.

The candidates will be presented to the city and interviewed by several panels, which will provide feedback to the city manager – who will make the appointment, expected early next year.