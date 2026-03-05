GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Months away from the new Grand Rapids amphitheater opening, a question has been making the rounds among neighbors: Can you take a kayak or tube down the Grand River and listen to a concert for the price of a boat rental?

The short answer is yes and no.

The lowest-priced ticket to the upcoming Lionel Richie show at the amphitheater is about $80. For Sarah McLachlan, it's $50. For Pitbull, tickets start at around $150. For some residents, the idea of floating the Grand River right next to the venue is an appealing alternative.

Cara Decker, director of environmental programs at Grand Valley Metro Council, said she's already thinking about it.

FOX 17

"There's a great lineup, and it seems like a lineup for listeners of all sorts of music. Hopefully, maybe I'll get to hear some Mr. Worldwide," Decker said.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Grand Rapids amphitheater sparks a question: Can you kayak the Grand River to hear a concert?

What city code says about the river:

The city of Grand Rapids has rules on the books about entering the water. City code states:

"No person shall bathe, swim or enter the waters of Grand River, the canals on either side thereof, or any other public waterway within the limits of the City of Grand Rapids at any place."

Because a kayak is classified as a boat, different rules apply. According to the city, boats are prohibited between the Sixth Street Bridge and Fourth Street Dam — but the stretch of river next to the amphitheater falls outside that prohibited area.

FOX 17

Fire department will have a presence on the water:

Jack Johnson, deputy chief of operations for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, said crews plan to be stationed near the river throughout the summer concert season.

"Probably this whole summer, we're going to have a crew down there whenever there's something, just to ensure our guests and our citizens stay safe in the river, near the river, outside of the river in that area," Johnson said.

Johnson also warned that cofferdams in the area — which are also outside the prohibited zone — pose a serious danger to anyone on the water.

"In the springtime, when you get the snow melt and you get the rain, it really, it starts moving a lot faster than, you know, what some people can handle," Johnson said.

I reported on a similar danger back in 2023, when a jet skier was caught in one of those cofferdams.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department has a 36-member team trained in water rescue.

"We also have a dive component built within there, where we have a 30-member dive team, and it runs out of Bridge Street Station and takes care of all water responses through the city of Grand Rapids," Johnson said.

Tips for staying safe on the water

Decker, who also works to protect the Grand River's water quality, said her biggest tip for neighbors is to avoid getting in the water 48 to 72 hours after a rainy day.

"The nearest access point to the amphitheater downtown Grand Rapids is at Johnson Park at the Veterans boat launch," Decker said.

Crews are expected to begin work removing the cofferdams this summer. The city is also reviewing the city code as part of an effort to make the river accessible to all residents, so that once the work is complete, people can more fully enjoy the lower reach of the Grand River.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube