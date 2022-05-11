Grand Rapids aims to employ hundreds of teens, young adults this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids partnered with West Michigan Works! to bring back the GRow1000 program.

“This new partnership will support youth workers not only during their six-week summer experience, but they will also have opportunities to learn and work throughout the year and we’re excited and grateful for that,” said Mark Washington, city manager.

Applications are available now for teens and young adults who want to participate in the summer jobs program.

Participants work 20 hours a week.

Those who are 18 and older will earn at least $13 an hour, while those fewer than 18 years old earn at least $10 an hour.

To participate, you must be between 15-years-old and 24-years-old (as of June 20), live in the city of Grand Rapids and be eligible to work in the United States.

If you’re eligible and would like to apply, you may do so here.

16 Grand Rapids businesses and donors already pledged to participate in this year’s program, including Grand Rapids Public Library, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Spectrum Health and University of Michigan Health West.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating, can apply here.

The program runs from June 20 to July 29.

GRow1000’s 2021 summer program employed 286 teenagers and young adults at more than 70 job sites, including area businesses, nonprofit organizations, health care and higher education institutions and government.

