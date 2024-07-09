Grand Rapids 7-year-old sings with Amos Lee at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 7-year-old from Grand Rapids had a big night on stage at Frederik Meijer Gardens last week.

Mason Ayers got to sing with Amos Lee during a concert Wednesday!

Mason brought a handmade sign to the show asking if he could sing alongside him. His wish was granted near the end of the concert!

FOX 17 was there when it happened, and we spoke with Mason after his life-changing experience.

"I felt like I was, like, famous," said Mason. "Probably the coolest thing ever. ... I was so surprised."

Old Crow Medicine Show is scheduled to perform to a sold-out crowd this Wednesday.

There are only a few shows left at this year’s Frederik Meijer Gardens Concert Series. Visit the series’ website for tickets and other information.

