Grand Menorah Lighting Hanukkah celebration at Calder Plaza

Calder Plaza Menorah 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year Hanukkah lasts from Dec. 14-21, and the Chabad of Western Michigan is hosting a celebration to light the Grand Menorah in Calder Plaza.

The fun takes place on Dec. 15. According to the Chabad's website, there will be a Grand Chocolate Gelt Drop, Hanukkah music, Sufganiot (donuts), Latkes, light up swag and more.

Admission is free, but they do ask people to RSVP ahead of time.

Daily menorah lighting will happen through the end of Hanukkah on Dec. 21.

  • Night 1: Dec. 14 5p.m.
  • Night 2: Dec. 15 5 p.m
  • Night 3: Dec. 16 5 p.m.
  • Night 4: Dec. 17 5 p.m.
  • Night 5: Dec. 18 5 p.m .
  • Night 6: Dec. 19 3 p.m.
  • Night 7: Dec. 20 7 p.m.
  • Night 8: Dec. 21 5 p.m.

Editors note: in English, there are multiple ways to spell Hanukkah, including Chanukah.

