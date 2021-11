GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chabad of Western Michigan will once again host its Grand Menorah Celebration in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

It’ll be from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at Calder Plaza.

Along with the Menorah lighting, organizers say there will be lively Chanukah music, Sufganiot (doughnuts), latkes, a Chanukah Gelt drop, entertainment and more.

The event is free, though an RSVP is needed to attend.