Grand Haven teacher shows why blood donations matter after receiving 600 units

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Haven elementary school librarian Yasmeen Anis-Shah has received more than 600 units of blood to stay alive since she was 6 months old.

Anis-Shah is diagnosed with Beta Thalassemia Major, a condition that prevents her red blood cells from carrying oxygen. She requires blood donations twice a month.

Yasmeen Anis-Shah

Her blood type is B-negative, and she relies on donors with the same blood type and on O-negative donors.

On Thursday, she threw a party at the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan in Grand Rapids to thank the donors and workers who make her treatments possible.

“It's like they're just strangers who gave up part of their lives to come in and donate blood, and I am truly, like, in debt to them," Anis-Shah said.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, Anis-Shah does joke about it. She explains that her father made a sweatshirt that says “Got Blood” with a little vampire on the front.

Yasmeen Anis-Shah

“I kind of consider myself an unofficial vampire, because I need blood so frequently,” Anis-Shah said.

There is no cure for Anis-Shah's condition, meaning she will rely on the generosity of blood donors for the rest of her life.

“I wish I could thank all 600 of my people, like in person,” Anis-Shah said. “I appreciate them, and I hope that they continue to donate blood for everyone who needs it.”

FOX 17

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