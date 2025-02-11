Watch Now
GRAM receives $1.5M to create 1st-ever endowed role

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) received a $1.5 million donation from Dean and Helga Toriello, philanthropists who are also longtime supporters of the museum’s exhibition program.

The money will be used to create the GRAM’s first endowed position for a lead curator.

We’re told the gift will offer long-term support for the position, allowing the museum to develop exhibits, conduct research, manage its collection and more.

Visit the museum's website for more information.

