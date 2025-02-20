Grace Christian University students brave icy water for tuition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — College students braved the cold Wednesday to help pay off tuition fees.

Grace Christian University hosted The Big Freeze, a fundraiser in which students jumped into a pool filled with icy water. They only needed to stay in the pool for three seconds to qualify.

Some of the students in attendance said the freezing water was a welcome challenge but it was worth enduring.

“Last year, it was five seconds that we actually had to spend in the ice water. I spent 10, because I'm a little extra like that,” says junior Garrett Fish. “It's definitely a great experience. I know, personally speaking, I didn't grow up in exactly the wealthiest household, and so any amount to cut down on my tuition, especially for a private Christian college, is significant. It's very significant for me.”

Garrett tells FOX 17 he only raised $70 but says it’s better than nothing.

The university matched up to $250 for the first 10 students who reached the mark. They also presented 10 more scholarships based on the amount of money raised.

Wednesday’s Big Freeze marked the third year for the event.

