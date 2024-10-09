GR woman has 3-day nightmare trip fleeing Florida to avoid Hurricane Milton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman's trip to Florida to check on her vacation home turned into a three-day obstacle course home as she fled Hurricane Milton. The cause of her extended trip back? An electric vehicle; the only rental available amid the frenzy caused by the extreme weather.

Jill Campbell traveled to her vacation home in Hudson, Florida, to repair damage from Helene. Her daughter flew in to assist, planning to fly back in several days.

However, as Hurricane Milton began to escalate, Campbell and her daughter tried to book flights out of the state, only to have their reservations canceled.

With no other options, they turned to renting a car, but the only vehicle available was an electric one. Unfamiliar with the still-evolving technology, Campbell struggled to navigate the charging process, which turned her trip into a three-day ordeal.

"We only got about two hours' worth of driving, then we'd have to look for a charge station," Campbell explained. "These stations were far and few in between. … When we got down to 50, 40 percent, it was time to start looking."

Each charge took close to 90 minutes, Campbell explained Wednesday.

The process was repeated multiple times, with the duo driving a couple hundred miles before needing to recharge again.

She guesses they hit at least 10 different charging stations on their journey back.

“This battery-operated car, that would be the first thing I’d throw into the hurricane," Campbell joked, relieved to have finally made it back to Grand Rapids.

However, her thoughts are still with her property in Florida, which is now in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Campbell expects her home to take on more damage as the storm rips through the area. Thankfully, she has insurance to cover the costs.

For now, Campbell is safe in Grand Rapids, but she is unsure on what the near future holds.

