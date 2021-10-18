GR winter parking rules go into effect next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – — Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, seasonal parking rules go in effect for many neighborhood streets in Grand Rapid.

Same-side parking restrictions start on that date to allow city street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhood streets while clearing leaves, tree debris, and snow.

These restrictions will also keep one lane of traffic open for residents and emergency vehicles.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said John Gorney, Grand Rapids public works director “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

Odd-even parking takes into effect at 12:01 a.m. at the beginning of next month and will be in effect until April, regardless of whether there is snow.

During this time for most Grand Rapids city streets, on dates with an even number (Nov. 2nd, Nov. 4th, Nov. 6th, etc.), parking is prohibited from 1 a.m.-6 p.m. on the odd numbered side of the street.

This flips on dates with an odd number (Nov. 1st, Nov. 3rd, Nov. 5th, etc.), with parking being prohibited on the even numbered side of the street on those dates unless signs indicate otherwise.

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions may be ticketed as the city of Grand Rapids will enforce seasonal parking regulations whether there’s snow on the ground or not.

To avoid a $20 parking ticket, drivers are encouraged to comply with the signs posted on the street.

You can report a parking complaint relating to this by using the GRCity 311 app, calling 311, or calling 616-456-3000 at any time.

For a map of streets with odd-even and one-side parking restrictions, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube