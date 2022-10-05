GR wedding venue faces civil infraction after refusing to book LGBTQ couples

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local wedding venue in Grand Rapids is now the subject of a civil infraction, says a representative for the City of Grand Rapids.

The Broadway Avenue LLC is a wedding venue owned by Nick and Hannah Natale, after they converted a former church into a business.

Controversy arose when the Natales made the decision to bar same-sex couples from performing ceremonies at the venue, citing their religious beliefs.

In July, after a string of complaints, the city launched an investigation, to determine if The Broadway Avenue LLC violated the city's human rights ordinance.

On September 30, a representative for the city confirmed that the business had been issued a municipal civil infraction.

After the investigation, the representative said, The Broadway Avenue LLC was found to have violated the city's Human Rights Ordiance, Section 9.968:

“The Broadway Avenue LLC adopted, enforced, or employed a policy or requirement, or published, posted, broadcasted, or distributed an advertisement, sign notice, or solicitation which discriminates, or suggested, supported, or affirmed discrimination, in the provision of public accommodations.”

The City of Grand Rapids declined to comment further on the matter, due to the potential for future litigation.

