GR water crews repair Leonard Street water main

City of Grand Rapids
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 27, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some residents in Grand Rapids lost water access Tuesday as crews worked to fix a broken clamp on a Leonard Street water main.

The city of Grand Rapids says customers living between Ball and Plymouth avenues were impacted.

Water shutoffs lasted for a short while.

