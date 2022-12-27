GR water crews repair Leonard Street water main

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some residents in Grand Rapids lost water access Tuesday as crews worked to fix a broken clamp on a Leonard Street water main.

The city of Grand Rapids says customers living between Ball and Plymouth avenues were impacted.

Water shutoffs lasted for a short while.

Grand Rapids Water System is working to repair a clamp on a local water main on Leonard St. NE to replace the clamp. This will affect customers on Leonard between Ball NE & Plymouth NE. The shutdown should only be for a short time. Updates will be posted once repaired. pic.twitter.com/PCJa1UNE2h — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) December 27, 2022

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube