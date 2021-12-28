GR police investigating shots fired in Meijer parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after they say someone fired shots at three people in a Meijer parking lot.

It happened at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday in the Meijer parking lot on 28th Street SE.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot after someone reported hearing 12-15 gunshots.

Officers say a vehicle drove into the parking lot and fired multiple rounds at three people standing outside of another vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle drove away at a high speed. According to officers, the three victims then got into their vehicle and also drove away.

Right now, it’s not known if anyone was injured but an unrelated vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Police say they found multiple casings in the lot.

The investigation is ongoing.