GR police & fire pull driver from car in Grand River

Matt Witkos/FOX 17
Car in River
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 31, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments pulled a suicidal driver from a car after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Grand River at midday Saturday.

The call that a car was in the river near Ann Street came in around 11 a.m.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 that they were investigating and told FOX 17 they pulled a suicidal female driver out of the car. That person was alive and doing well while being transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by both GRPD and GRFD.

