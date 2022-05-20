Watch
GR Parks and Rec raises awareness ahead of red-winged blackbirds' nesting season

City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 13:04:04-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department is raising awareness ahead of the red-winged blackbirds’ nesting season, which they say occurs between late May and mid-July.

We’re told the birds have a tendency to be aggressive by means of squawking and swooping.

The city warns red-winged blackbirds often build nests in Canal Park and Sixth Street Park along the Grand River.

City officials advise residents to do the following:

  • Keep as far away from nests as possible.
  • Travel along a different route.
  • Wear a hat while walking through nesting areas.
  • Remember that parks are shared territories between humans and wildlife.

The parks department also posted a series of humorous mock tweets to further illustrate the birds’ behavior:

