GR Parks and Rec raises awareness ahead of red-winged blackbirds' nesting season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department is raising awareness ahead of the red-winged blackbirds’ nesting season, which they say occurs between late May and mid-July.

We’re told the birds have a tendency to be aggressive by means of squawking and swooping.

The city warns red-winged blackbirds often build nests in Canal Park and Sixth Street Park along the Grand River.

City officials advise residents to do the following:

Keep as far away from nests as possible.

Travel along a different route.

Wear a hat while walking through nesting areas.

Remember that parks are shared territories between humans and wildlife.

The parks department also posted a series of humorous mock tweets to further illustrate the birds’ behavior:

