GR Mayor: No recommended increase to on-street parking rate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A FOX 17 report on discussions to triple the cost of on-street parking in Grand Rapids has prompted a response from the mayor.

In a statement, Mayor David LaGrand called his comments at a Mobile GR Commission meeting "impromptu and spontaneous." His comments, LaGrand said, "should not be confused with intentional and well-researched policy development."

The Mayor emphasized there is no proposal to raise rates for on-street parking, nor a recommendation for an increase by city staff.

On Sunday, January 25, FOX 17 reported on the Mayor's suggestion made during the January 14 Mobile GR Commission meeting. The comments came during a discussion about the on-going work on a new parking investment strategy the commission is set to unveil by early March.

Mobile GR is looking at how to incentivize more drivers to use the city parking ramps instead of spots along the curb.

"I don't know if we could raise rates and say, Guess what? We're going to raise the parking rates downtown from two bucks an hour to six bucks an hour, and half of that increase is going to go to public safety," LaGrand said during the meeting.

Current parking rates in Grand Rapids include:



Street parking spots range from $1 to $2.25 an hour

City-owned ramps start at $2 every half hour, with a maximum daily rate capped at $24

Event parking in ramps starts as low as $10 and goes up to $25

Here's the full statement from Mayor LaGrand:

At a recent Mobile GR Commission meeting, I participated in a brainstorming discussion about ways to encourage greater use of parking ramps as one tool to support downtown mobility. As one of thirteen commissioners, I shared broad, exploratory thoughts as part of an open conversation, not a specific proposal or plan.



These types of impromptu and spontaneous conversations are not unique to public bodies, but they should not be confused with intentional and well-researched policy development.



Available street parking is vital for downtown and neighborhood businesses, and the City is committed to working closely with business owners to maximize convenience for customers and create the conditions for businesses to thrive. Long-term parking in ramps helps keep short-term, on-street spaces available so shoppers can get in and out quickly and easily.



There is currently no proposal before the City of Grand Rapids to raise on-street parking rates, nor has City staff recommended an increase. The City remains attentive to how parking costs affect residents, employees, businesses, and visitors, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainty. David LaGrand, Mayor of Grand Rapids

The next Mobile GR Commission meeting is scheduled for February 11.

