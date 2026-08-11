GR may pull the plug on Lime, switch to Veo for electric scooters and bikes this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids could soon have a new provider for its electric scooters and bikes, as Mobile GR recommends replacing Lime with California-based Veo.

City leaders say the switch comes down to safety, cost savings for riders, and a desire to avoid the device clutter that can come with multiple competing vendors.

MATT WITKOS

"Device clutter is something that we see in a lot of other cities when multiple vendors are competing for locations, competing for making people select their service," Strategic Initiatives Manager for Mobile GR Max Gilles said.

Gilles said the program has already made a significant impact on how neighbors get around.

"1.8 million trips have been very impactful for Grand Rapids. Many of those trips, more than 50%, are used to go to school, work, or to get groceries or food," Gilles said.

MATT WITKOS

Veo holds contracts in several major cities across the country and plans to bring multiple vehicle options to Grand Rapids, including a tricycle version of its scooter.

"You can see there's a mixture of a fleet here that they're offering," Gilles said.

One of the key reasons behind the recommended switch is safety. Veo uses radar technology to detect objects.

VEO

"Veo has what they call front-facing radar technology. This scans about 20 feet in front of the device. It's very similar to the technology that you'll find in many newer vehicles that allow for detection that can lead to cutting the power from the vehicle, or triggering an audible warning, or slowing speeds," Gilles said.

VEO

The other reason is cost. Veo is proposing lower rates for riders, compared to what Lime currently charges.



Rate Type

Current Pricing

Proposed Veo Pricing

Standard Rate

$1 unlock + 36¢/min

$1 unlock + 33¢/min

University Rate

$1 unlock + 23¢/min

33% off standard rate; estimated at 67¢ unlock + 22¢/min (auto-applied with .edu email)

Access Rate

50% off standard rate

$5/month, including 30 free minutes/day + 50% off riding beyond that

Commuter Membership

No comparable option offered

Veo Premium Commuter — $14.99/week, including two free 20-minute rides each day

Seven Day Pass

$30.99

$32.99



An independent contractor says Lime is already in a phasing-out process, with the company pulling hundreds of bikes out of circulation.

"So Veo is willing to launch and scale up their fleet throughout the month of September, and that's when Lime would scale down their fleet. Lime would cease operations in Grand Rapids in October, and Veo would take over as the sole operator," Gilles said.

City commissioners are scheduled to discuss and vote on the change later this month.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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