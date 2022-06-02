GR Fire: Car crashes into NW Grand Rapids home, suspect flees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the crash happened on 7th Street.

We’re told the impact may have compromised the structural integrity of the home, necessitating reinforcement.

The suspect took off after the crash, GRFD tells us.

The Walker Police Department also informed us that the suspect was stopped by police prior to the crash, for both a traffic violation and reports of a stolen car. However, the vehicle sped away from police, and after police ended the chase, the vehicle kept speeding until it collided with the building at 7th Street.

There are no injuries, police confirm. The suspect fled from the scene on foot.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

