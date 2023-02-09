GR elementary school on lockdown after gunshots heard nearby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Harrison Park Academy, an elementary school on the city's west side, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after someone reported hearing gunshots in a nearby neighborhood.

Around 3:00 p.m., gunshots were heard near Harrison Park, according to Principal Heather Thompson. She said the school was on lockdown as "a precautionary measure."

"I want to assure you that the students and staff were safe and secure at all times. We swiftly administered our safety procedures, and I want to commend the scholars for how well they responded to this situation." Thompson said in a letter sent to Harrison Park Academy parents.

Thompson also assured parents there was no active threat to the building or to students and staff.

A spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools said students were held in their classrooms while police investigated. As soon as police cleared the scene, the lockdown was lifted.

Students returned home fifteen minutes later than usual.

"When it comes to the safety of our scholars, we don't take chances. Our team is grateful that Grand Rapids police were able to quickly respond to the scene and ensure the area was safe so that we could proceed with the school day safely," said the GRPS spokesperson.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, officers investigated the area of Muskegon Avenue and Davis Avenue. They discovered some casings in the area, but police say there was no evidence of injuries or damages.

There was no threat to the school, GRPD said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

