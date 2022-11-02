GR diocese warns of circulating fake Catholic newspaper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids wants to warn community members about a newspaper that is falsely presenting itself as a Catholic publication.

The diocese says a newspaper, called “Michigan Catholic Tribune,” has appeared in mailboxes throughout west Michigan recently.

It says the publication, and its accompanying website, are not endorsed by not are they affiliated with the Diocese of Grand Rapids or the Catholic Church.

The diocese says it did not share mailing information for the publication.

It says it never sells parishioner contact information.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids posted the following warning on its Facebook page:

The diocese says the same paper, called “Iowa Catholic Tribune,” also appeared in Iowa within the last week.

If you have questions about the above information, contact the Grand Rapids Diocesan Director of Communications, Annalise Laumeyer, at 616-551-5629.

