GR city leaders to discuss noise ordinance changes for downtown amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is getting ready to welcome a new music venue— the downtown, riverfront amphitheater— and now, it’s looking to make some changes to the noise control ordinance.

Obviously, community members nearby would have to deal with the sound and vibrations coming from the venue.

Originally, during the approval process of the amphitheater, many community members expressed concerns about the noise level, especially for late night events.

City leaders said they plan to follow noise ordinance guidelines.

But now, they’re leaning more in favor of the performances, specifically, noise ordinance exceptions for shows that go on later due to weather delays.

FOX 17 talked with John Crissman, also known as “Farmer John,” a brand ambassador for Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill which is near the site of the proposed amphitheater.

“I think it’s great. Anything that will, that will expose people to more art and music, I think is the most communicable form of art,” Farmer John said. “We’ve got a great city and it’s nice to have them come visit and check it all out.”

Grand Action 2.0 plans to build the amphitheater at 201 Market Avenue SW.

City of Grand Rapids

With the location being right downtown, city leaders now plan to discuss, at the next commission meeting, allowing venues under the control of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority to be exempt from the noise control ordinance between 7 a.m.- 11 p.m.

The proposed ordinance could allow the city manager to grant an extension if unforeseen circumstances, such as weather, delay the performance.

Deputy City Manager Kate Berens explained that, this way, the city hopes to avoid cancellations.

“I don’t think that would be a problem at all because when you’re inside, you’re not going to hear anything unless you have the worst windows and bricks in the world,” Farmer John said. “If you’re outside, you get a free show.”

Amphitheater designs show that it will be 85,000 square feet, seating 12,000 people— it’s expected to host dozens of events each year.

At a public meeting held in June, project leaders with Grand Action 2.0 and architecture firm Progressive AE explained how they did sound measurements in two locations near the proposed location for the amphitheater.

The minimum volume measured came in at 48 decibels A (dBA) and reached a maximum of 73 dBA.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, that’s between the levels recorded in your average restaurant and on your average busy street.

The developers also rotated the venue 180 degrees to reduce the sound impact on local neighborhoods.

Still, they say the projected concert levels could reach those closer to 100 dBA, or around the sound level of an electric saw.

Either way, Farmer John says, “party on!”

“I’m really not bothered by it at all. I don’t think it needs to go until one, two o’clock in the morning, you know, cut it off at a reasonable time,” he said.

Previously, Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood has told FOX 17 that they plan to start construction in 2025 and finish it sometime in 2026.

Tuesday’s city commission meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall. Commissioners expect to put up the amendment for adoption by the end of the month.

