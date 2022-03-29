GR City Commission to vote on purchasing land for amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission will vote on a land purchase to build an amphitheater downtown on Tuesday.

The city will meet Tuesday morning to consider a request to purchase the land to build it.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority is looking to buy the more than 11 acres of city-owned land at 201 Market Avenue for $24.3 million. The area is immediately south of the 131 S-curve

In total, the 12,000 seat amphitheater is expected to cost $116 million.

A big part of the project is the relocation of the Market Avenue trunk sewer.

That relocation is expected to be done sometime this year.

The development of the amphitheater is one of the first steps in a larger redevelopment surrounding the district along the river.

Plans for the area also include up to 1,700 units of affordable housing and up to 10 acres of new recreational space and trails that could include an adventure park.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. at city hall.

