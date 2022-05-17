Watch
GR cemetery hosts flag planting event to honor fallen heroes

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 17, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will plant more than 5,000 flags at fallen heroes’ gravesites.

Local scout troops will help volunteers in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, May 18.

This event is open to the public, which includes the legacy flag planting event and remarks by Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes.

Boy Scout Troop 344 from Wyoming will lead a brief prayer before local scouts from Comstock Park Cub Scout Pack 3373 will lead the pledge of allegiance.

The VFW #702 and Auxiliary will serve hot dogs and refreshments from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The flag planting event will conclude with a final salute and the playing of Taps led by Rick Conklin, who participated in this annual event as a former Boy Scout.

Wednesday’s event starts at 6 p.m. at the cemetery at 2950 Monroe Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

