GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gluten Free Bar, a Grand Rapids-based company, has recalled its line of Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites for undeclared cashews, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects 1.2 oz wrappers bearing the lot code “041323-174” and the UPC number “856818008895.”

An allergic reaction was reported among one person, according to the FDA.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are asked to return them for refunds.

