GR African American Museum celebrating black history in honor of MLK Day

MLK Celebrations at the GRAAMA

The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives has been in the downtown area for four years, celebrating black history and the black experience of West Michigan.

Did you know Malcom X's family members lived in Grand Rapids? Or Grand Rapids had a black mayor before Detroit did? These are all things you can learn on their interactive walking tour year-round.

The museum welcomes students and residents year-round on weekdays but is celebrating Martin Luther King Junior Day with a special event. In partnership with We Are LIT, this Saturday, MLK's actual birthday, they are having a book reading event with Randal M. Jelks in conversation with Dr. Eric M. Washington around his latest book, Letters to Martin. Registration and masks are required.

Check out the video above to learn more about the event and museum.