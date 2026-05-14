Governor Whitmer to deliver speech for Forest Hills Central High School commencement ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools has announced that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is serving as keynote speaker for a commencement ceremony at the Calvin University campus.

Commencement is taking place at 7:00 P.M. for students at Forest Hills Central High School, a school Whitmer graduated from in 1989. The ceremony takes place at Calvin University's Van Noord Arena. Tickets are required for admission, and graduates have been given a set number of tickets for family and guests.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Governor Whitmer back to Forest Hills Central for this special occasion to honor the Class of 2026,” said Ben Kirby, FHPS superintendent. “Her journey from the hallways at FHC to the Governor’s office is a remarkable testament of what our graduates can achieve. We could not be more proud to celebrate our seniors with her.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube