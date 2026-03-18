GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing back on calls for a state gas tax holiday as prices at the pump climb following U.S. military strikes on Iran, saying the state can only do so much to offset national pressures.

Gas prices across the country began rising after the U.S. launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. In Grand Rapids, the cheapest gas I found was around $3.89 a gallon, with most stations sitting near the $4 mark.

When asked whether she would support tax relief for drivers, Whitmer pointed to other efforts to put money back in residents' pockets.

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"Well, obviously, one state can't address all the pressures that we're feeling because of this war in Iran, but we will continue to put money in people's pockets. That's what we've done with, as people are filing their tax returns now, many people are getting historic refunds thanks to the earned income tax credit," Whitmer said.

When pressed on whether a gas tax cut was off the table, Whitmer stopped short of ruling it out entirely.

"Well, I honestly you don't know what is going to happen from minute to minute with regard to the war in Iran. And I think that to say that we can answer every variation, I don't want to over promise to people on something that we can't deliver," Whitmer said.

Michigan's gas tax changed at the beginning of 2026, eliminating the 6% sales tax but raising the flat tax from 31 to 52 cents a gallon.

Drivers in Grand Rapids said the prices are hitting hard. Joel Hoogerhyde didn't hold back his thoughts when asked about the situation.

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Governor Whitmer resists gas tax relief as prices near $4 amid War with Iran

"They suck. They need to come down, and I do a lot of driving, it's just ridiculous," Hoogerhyde said.

I caught Gabriel Cochard filling up a U-Haul to help a friend move to the area. He said the cost added up fast.

"I mean, it's not even done filling up. We're almost at $60 and I don't even think I put 200 miles on this thing driving it up here. So $4 a gallon is just insane," Cochard said.

Not everyone felt the pinch equally. Alex Riggs said the prices were noticeable but not alarming.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A customer pumps gas at a gas station.

"A little high, but it'll go back down soon," Riggs said.

Michigan lawmakers passed a gas tax holiday in 2022 when Russia first attacked Ukraine, but Whitmer vetoed that bill, saying at the time the federal government should lift its tax on fuel instead.

Whether state lawmakers would try again in 2026 remains unclear. FOX 17 reached out to House Speaker Matt Hall's office on Wednesday, but his office has not responded to that question as of deadline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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