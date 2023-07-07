Governor Whitmer appoints 2 new judges in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new judges in Grand Rapids.

Kellen Dotson and Brian Neill will take up the gavel at 61st District Court, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“I am proud to appoint Kellen and Brian to the bench in Grand Rapids,” says Governor Whitmer. “They both bring decades of experience to their positions, where I know they will uphold the rule of law and make our communities stronger and safer.”

We’re told Dotson was previously an attorney for the Kent County Office of the Public Defender. He became a managing attorney at the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office in Minneapolis for two years after George Floyd’s death.

Dotson earned his bachelor’s degree at Eastern Michigan University as well as a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

"I thank Governor Whitmer for placing me in this role of responsibility. I am grateful and honored to serve the people of Grand Rapids,” writes Dotson.

Dotson’s term will run from July 31 through Jan. 1, 2025 at noon. He replaces outgoing Judge Kimberly Schaefer, who is retiring.

Neill spent the last five years as the Michigan Lottery’s commissioner, during which he gave $6 billion to Michigan’s public education via the School Aid Fund, according to the state.

He served many other roles with the Michigan Lottery and was the state’s assistant attorney general.

We’re told Neill has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University’s College of Law.

“I am incredibly honored to have worked for Governor Whitmer as Lottery Commissioner over the last five years and would like to thank Governor Whitmer for this opportunity to serve the people of Grand Rapids at the 61st District Court.” says Neill.

Neill replaces retired Judge Jeanine LaVille. His term runs concurrently with Dotson’s.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube