Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update from Grand Rapids

AP
Gov. Whitmer
Posted at 5:40 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 05:50:26-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide the latest response to COVID-19 in Michigan Tuesday morning.

Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids with several local professionals and community members.

Director Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Shelley Schmidt of Pulmonary Disease at Spectrum Health, Dr. Daliya Khuon, Pediatric Infectious Disease at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Dr. Lillian Cummings-Pulliams, a psychologist with Wyoming Public Schools are expected to be there.

The owner of Southeast Market, and Jerry Bishop, senior pastor with Life Quest Church will also be on hand.

The press conference is expected to start at 9:20 a.m. and FOX 17 will carry it live on our Facebook page and our other streaming devices.

