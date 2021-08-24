Gov. Whitmer in Grand Rapids to promote economic investment plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday to deliver remarks on Michigan’s progress as the economy emerges from the pandemic and her proposed economic investments in job creation, small businesses, and affordable housing to help boost the state’s economic jumpstart.

It’s the second of her three prepared speeches to promote her economic investment plan.

The press conference comes after Whitmer announced she wants to spend more than $1.5 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate, redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

You can watch Whitmer’s remarks live at 1 p.m. on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

