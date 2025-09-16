Gold Coast Doulas 10th annual charity diaper drive is helping support families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — According to the Gold Coast Doulas, one in two U.S. families with young children struggles to afford diapers, and no government programs currently provide them. That is why the Gold Coast Doulas' annual charity diaper drive has been going strong for 10 years, with a focus on supporting low-income women and children.
The annual diaper drive benefits Holland-based Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County. Since 2011, Nestings has distributed over 3 million diapers and helped over 50,000 families, distributing about 4000,000 diapers in 2024.
If you would like to donate, take your opened or unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, gently used cloth diapers, and cloth supplies, brand new cloth diapers, and unopened boxes or packages of wipes to any of the locations listed below.
PARTICIPATING DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Zeeland
Howard Miller Library 14 S. Church Street
Lake Michigan Credit Union 8630 E. Main St
Holland
Brann’s 12234 James StreetThe Insurance Group 593 Heritage
Holland Pediatric Associates 926 Washington Ave Building C
Harbor Health & Massage 444 Washington Ave
Lake Michigan Credit Union 677 E 8th St., and 3494 West Shore Dr
Greater Grand Rapids
Baby Beloved 233 Fulton St E (box is in the hallway of the Masonic Temple)
Rise Wellness Chiropractic PLC 1005 Lake Dr SE
Hopscotch Children’s Store 909 Cherry St SE
Mind Body Baby Collective 2422 Burton St SE
- Cherry St: 245 Cherry St. SE, Suite 102
- Byron Center: 2373 64th St SW Suite 2100
- East Paris: 4085 Burton St Suite 100
- Hudsonville: 3686 32nd St Suite 400
- Jenison: 1915 Georgetown Center Dr. Suite 102
- Standale: 1175 Wilson Ave NW Suite B
- Zeeland: 9479 Riley St Suite 210
- Rivertown/Grandville: 3380 44th St SW
- Caledonia: 10047 Crossroads Ct Suite 150
Mindful Counseling GR Three Grand Rapids locations
- 985 Parchment Dr SE
- 3351 Claystone St SE Suite G 32
- 0-113 Lake Michigan Drive NW
Fit4Mom Grand Rapids Donations accepted at classes.
Gold Coast Doulas 1430 Robinson Rd SE Suite 204 Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Donations are accepted at classes or left outside the door of our office.
You can donate directly to fill Nestling’s online HERE, or donate by purchasing something from their Amazon Wishlist.
Contact us at info@goldcoastdoulas.com with questions.
