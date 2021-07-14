Global data protection company expanding in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday to announce that MCPc – a global data protection provider – is expanding in Grand Rapids.

The project is expected to create 28 high-tech jobs and generate a total private investment of $2.8 million with the support of a $70,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The company chose Michigan for its expansion over its headquarters in Cleveland and a competing site in Indiana.

“MCPc’s expansion in Grand Rapids proves once again that Michigan is a world leader in innovation and is continuing to grow our tech and IT sectors here in the state,” Whitmer said. “This new facility will create 28 new tech jobs for Michigan workers and underscores the strength of Michigan’s tech talent. As we jumpstart Michigan’s economy, today’s investment is helping to build the path for economic growth and recovery in West Michigan.”

MCPc helps organizations manage both the logistical challenges and security risks of information technology, focusing on laptops, tablets, smartphones and IoT devices that clients use on a daily basis.

The company serves clients in the health care, manufacturing, finance and education industries, and has locations in Michigan, Ohio, Canada and the Netherlands.

MCPc has added a new device disposal service and needs to expand its information technology workspace and workforce.

With the help of the Jobs Ready Michigan grant, the company plans to consolidate several operations in Michigan into a new facility located at 1601 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

MCPc plans to provide IT training for its employees, and plans to develop relationships with high schools in the Grand Rapids area to target underprivileged students and encourage them to pursue careers in the tech industry.

“Grand Rapids continues to establish itself as a premier tech and professional services hub in the state and this investment by MCPc further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer growing tech businesses – from the strength of our business climate to our talented workforce,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We’re proud to work with The Right Place, EGLE, the city of Grand Rapids and other local partners as we send the message that Michigan’s economy is recovering as we get to work building a championship economy here in the state.”

The project will also seek reimbursement for eligible environmental activities from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in the amount of $943,000.