Giving Tuesday? One movement is opening doors to impact Grand Rapids nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Introducing Grand Rapids Giving Day — a drop-in event aiming to raise $250K for 50 female-founded, grassroots, and/or innovative nonprofits.

On Tuesday December 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. (plus an after-party, of course), you'll be able to network with nonprofits and other professionals looking to expand their ability to affect positive change in Grand Rapids.

Check out the Power Hour and Fireside Chats with panelists who hope to leave you with insight and inspiration to exceed your community focus goals.

GRAND RAPIDS GIVING DAY AGENDA 11:00 a.m. - Event Starts | Welcome from Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan

- Event Starts | Welcome from Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Speed Networking (Loft Area)

- Speed Networking (Loft Area) 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Lunch and Networking

- Lunch and Networking 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Power Hour | Painting by Asma Speaks LIVE Auction & Performance by Sophia Mcintosh

- Power Hour | Painting by Asma Speaks LIVE Auction & Performance by Sophia Mcintosh 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Fireside Chat | Panelists Jennifer Wrangler, Chelsea Toler, & Arick Davis, Ricardo O'Neal, Host: Stephanie Scott

- Fireside Chat | Panelists Jennifer Wrangler, Chelsea Toler, & Arick Davis, Ricardo O'Neal, Host: Stephanie Scott 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Networking and Hors d'oeuvres

- Networking and Hors d'oeuvres 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m . - Social Enterprise Pitch | Host: Corey Heart of Start Up Grind GR

. - Social Enterprise Pitch | Host: Corey Heart of Start Up Grind GR 7:00 p.m. - Event Concludes

- Event Concludes 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - Mixer and Celebration

Grand Rapids Giving Day happens at The 1530 on Madison Ave.

You can find out how to get involved on their website.

