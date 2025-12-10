'Girl Bosses': Women entrepreneurs under one roof transform Grand Rapids building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I was sent a tip about this building on the north side of Grand Rapids. This is home for new entrepreneurs in my neighborhood. All of them are women and looking to make their mark here in Grand Rapids.

In my Creston neighborhood, a bond is forming in a building off of Plainfield on Spencer Street, which has several businesses, all women-owned.

“We are all girl bosses,” Paradise On Earth Organics Owner Asiyah Cosom said.

Cosom wasn’t the only one feeling that way, either, as several business owners sat inside Jaylei Art on Tuesday.

“It feels safe, and even our clients can feel that,” Clove Tattoo Co-Owner Ab Stab said.

Many of these new entrepreneurs had plenty of experience elsewhere, but felt like it was time for them to be their own boss.

“I was at a different spa for 9 years and then starting my own business over the summer a year ago.It wasn't really even in my mind, but when I saw the space and I live in Creston, I knew that it was really meant to be and it was the time to do it. So it's kind of a dream come true to be here

From an art studio, a tattoo shop, to a spa experience, you can find a lot here.

“We have people walking in all the time just wanting to check out the space. It's an upcoming neighborhood for sure,” Clove Tattoo Co-Owner Hot Donna said.

“Diversity is really increasing,” Cosom added.

Charity Bruce, who used to rent a space in a salon, is the owner of the building and has nearly a handful of spaces like this one.

“Working for yourself is incredible. Time went on after the salon, and we opened up the suites. We observed they maxed out quickly, so we opened another one, which maxed out quickly as well."

Charity explains this was fate and not planned to have a women-centric space.

“It kind of just happened. Each building is different. Our buildings in Kentwood we have a little more men. But this one specifically is more women,” Charity said.

These owners expressed a lot of feelings of being in a place that is all-women-focused.

“Empowering, very empowering. That's how it feels,” Cosom said.

“It’s like a little community that we're all a part of. Like if we all keep each other safe and keep each other heard, it's a beautiful thing,“ Donna said.

“There's cross promotion,” Studio Nudi Owner Reva Oleszczuk added.

Most of them have been here for a year or less.

“Charity gave me this opportunity to come here, and since I've been here, being able to have that storefront, my business has boomed, like seriously,” Cosom said.

These owners feel fortunate to be part of this neighborhood.

“This is the best place we have ever worked because we have full control,” Stab said.

Charity says there’s only one space left in their north side location, but she’s looking at other buildings in the city to turn into another hub for innovation.

