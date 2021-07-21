Gilda's Club to host 20th Camp Sparkle Aug. 3–5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is celebrating 20 years of Camp Sparkle! The free event is scheduled to occur Aug. 3–5 this year.

The yearly day camp is for first-through-sixth-grade children that have dealt with cancer or grief, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told Camp Sparkle will have virtual and in-person options this year. Gilda’s Club says both options will provide healthy methods of coping with cancer and grief in addition to bolstering emotional health.

The in-person camp will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the virtual camp is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to Gilda’s Club.

“True to our Gilda’s Club Motto, ‘In This Together…Learn, Share, Laugh,’ Camp Sparkle provides fundamental elements to build upon psychosocial health for our youngest members.,” says President Wendy Wigger. “Camp Sparkle builds upon the foundation of ‘never being alone’ to normalize the child’s experience and emotions that are common, and often times expected on a cancer and grief journey.”

Those wishing to enroll a child in Camp Sparkle may do so by emailing info@gildasclubgr.org.

