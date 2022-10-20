Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to host Halloween NoogieFest on Saturday, October 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids has announced the return of their Halloween NoogieFest for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids (1806 Bridge Street Northwest).

The event will feature friendly ghoulish games, crafts, activities, and creepy cuisine. There will also be pumpkin carving demonstrations. Guests will have a chance to bring home the carved pumpkins in a free raffle. The event will conclude with a magic show.

SeyferthPR Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Halloween NoogieFest

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes. However, Gilda’s Club asks the costumes to not include weapons or masks that fully cover the face or head.

Halloween NoogieFest will be held on Saturday, October 29. Although it is free and open to the public, RSVPs are encouraged. Guests who wish to attend can contact info@gildasclubgr.org or call 616-453-8300. More information can be found on Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ website.

