Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to host Halloween NoogieFest on Saturday, October 29

IMG_4830.jpg
SeyferthPR
Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Halloween NoogieFest
IMG_4830.jpg
IMG_4950.jpg
Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 17:26:48-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids has announced the return of their Halloween NoogieFest for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids (1806 Bridge Street Northwest).

The event will feature friendly ghoulish games, crafts, activities, and creepy cuisine. There will also be pumpkin carving demonstrations. Guests will have a chance to bring home the carved pumpkins in a free raffle. The event will conclude with a magic show.

IMG_5193.jpg
Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Halloween NoogieFest

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes. However, Gilda’s Club asks the costumes to not include weapons or masks that fully cover the face or head.

Halloween NoogieFest will be held on Saturday, October 29. Although it is free and open to the public, RSVPs are encouraged. Guests who wish to attend can contact info@gildasclubgr.org or call 616-453-8300. More information can be found on Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17