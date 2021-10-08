Watch
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum reopening October 18

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum to get exhibit exploring music, politics
Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will soon be open to the public seven days a week.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum announced it will reopen to the public on October 18.

Ticket sales are slated to open on October 12 and must be reserved online.

The museum says masks will be required for all guests and visitors are asked to social distance.

Groups larger than six, as well as guided tours and school tours, are not being offered at this time.

While the museum will be open to the public, the museum store will remain closed but online shopping is encouraged.

The museum will be open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m.

