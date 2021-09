GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum closed Tuesday and will not reopen until COVID-19 conditions improve in Kent County.

Refunds will be processed for any museum admission tickets that have already been purchased, according to a news release.

President and Mrs. Ford’s burial site will be closed.

Staff will still respond to emails and create online programming.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the closure would impact 9/11 events planned outside the museum.