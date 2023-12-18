Watch Now
Gerald R. Ford International Airport partnering with car sharing marketplace

Ford Airport
The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is on Grand Rapids' southeast side.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 18, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace has announced a new partnership with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport will now allow on-site drop offs and pick-ups for Turo hosts and guests alike.

Last year, the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was the first airport in Michigan to kick off a peer-to-peer car sharing partnership with Turo.

Turo pickups and returns are designated at the following locations at the Ford Airport:

  • Short-Term Garage
  • Long-Term Garage
  • Long-Term East Lot
  • Long-Term North Lot
  • Economy Lot
  • TNC Lane (drop-off only)

In addition to the Ford Airport, Turo has also announced a new partnership with the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

More information on Turo can be found on its website.

