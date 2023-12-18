Gerald R. Ford International Airport partnering with car sharing marketplace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace has announced a new partnership with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport will now allow on-site drop offs and pick-ups for Turo hosts and guests alike.

Last year, the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was the first airport in Michigan to kick off a peer-to-peer car sharing partnership with Turo.

Turo pickups and returns are designated at the following locations at the Ford Airport:



Short-Term Garage

Long-Term Garage

Long-Term East Lot

Long-Term North Lot

Economy Lot

TNC Lane (drop-off only)

In addition to the Ford Airport, Turo has also announced a new partnership with the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

More information on Turo can be found on its website.

