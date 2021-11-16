Gaslight Village invites community members of all ages to tree-lighting ceremony

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids from 1-92 years old are invited to Gaslight Village on Friday, Nov. 26 for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.

It’ll be held from 5-8 p.m. at Regatta Plaza in the heart of the business district, according to a news release Tuesday.

Organizers say the event will offer residents and community members an opportunity to gather with loved ones and neighbors to celebrate the start of the holidays.

In addition to the lighting of a beautiful, 30-foot tree, the evening will include crafts, s’mores, carriage rides, Santa Claus and reindeer.

5 p.m.: Reindeer arrive and carriage rides, s’mores and crafts begin

6:15 p.m.: Guests are welcomed, Santa arrives and the tree is lit

7:45 p.m.: Last carriage ride of the evening

“After taking a year off to help keep the community safe and healthy, we’re looking forward to again kicking off the holiday season in Gaslight Village,” East Grand Rapids Mayor Katie Favale said. “Between all the activities, treats and cheer, everyone will find something to get them in the spirit. I’d like to extend a special thank you to all the Gaslight Village business owners who, after a very challenging 19 months, came together to make sure this event could again illuminate our city.”