Gaby’s Gourmandise now open at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new patisserie dedicated to authentic French cuisine is now open at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Gaby’s Gourmandise, which held a grand opening ceremony on Friday, offers a menu that includes pastries, cakes, quiches and a variety of lunch options, representatives of the downtown market tell us.

We’re also told two tartines (French topped toasts) are available.

“Traditionally, tartines are a street food in France, meant to be eaten while strolling around,” says Chef Jean-Gabriel (Gaby) Ferrandon. “They can be topped simply with jam, or with savory and hearty ingredients like the selections on our menu.”

Other menu items include jambon-beurre sandwiches, a vegan ratatouille sandwich, soups and salads, a fraisier with organic strawberries and vanilla cream, and several options for boxed lunches.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of the hustle and bustle within the Market Hall, and wonderful to see the local community embrace us,” says Gaby. “I look forward to treating visitors to a unique French cuisine experience when they visit the Downtown Market.”

