Funeral arrangements made for late Grand Rapids pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Grand Rapids pastor who passed away last week.

Bishop Dennis J. McMurray passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Renaissance Church of God in Christ.

The church released the following service schedule, which begins next week:

Thursday, Nov. 17: Public viewing (2–6 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 18: Local/jurisdictional celebration (11 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 19: National celebration (10 a.m.)

Services will be held at the church’s location on 33rd Street, with Bishop J. Drew Sheard presiding.

Bishop Sheard released the following statement:

“God in His infinite wisdom has called from labor to reward Bishop Dennis Jamie McMurray, Auxiliary Bishop Western Michigan Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. As the Church Of God In Christ prepares to celebrate his life, work, and ministry, we rejoice in the confident knowledge that Bishop McMurray is at peace with his God.”

READ MORE: Grand Rapids pastor, community leader Bishop McMurray passes away

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube