Fulton Street Market kicking off 104th Main Season Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fulton Street Market is kicking off its 104th year of the Main Season Market. Every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the Main Season Market will run from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. through October 31.

Each year, the Fulton Street Market sees tens of thousands of visitors shop, eat and give support to local farmers and businesses. The oldest farmers market in West Michigan is now aiming to expand food accessibility outside of connecting local growers and makers to the community.

The Fulton Street Market is offering support to programs including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, partnership with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Elders, a dry goods pantry and the Fulton Street Food Recovery Program. Through the Food Recovery Program, Fulton Street Market has rescued and redistributed over 100,000 pounds of unsold food to Grand Rapids Neighborhoods since 2022.

Supplementing the weekly market days year-round, Fulton Street Market is hosting ART! at the Market, a BIPOC Night Market series, weekly kids activities, and seasonal rummage sales.

To learn more about the Fulton Street Market, the Main Season Market or other related events, you can visit fultonstreetmarket.org or call (616) 454-4118.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube