FROSTY BOY serves taste of summer in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the unofficial start to summer. If you were to ask anyone in line at Frosty Boy in Grand Rapids, they would consider March 18 to be that day.

The line stretched around the corner with dozens of people waiting to get a cold treat and a warm, almost spring day.

“Sometimes I just go a simple chocolate twist. But today, I think I want a flurry, actually. I really don't know,” Quiana Thompson said.

She and her family had plenty of time to decide as they looked over the many options at the Creston Neighborhood hot spot.

“I've been waiting on, like, 20 minutes. It's worth it, but that's a typical day, and you can order ahead,” Thompson added. “It's worth it just to come up here with the... you see people in line. So I see my girl in line, then you see your neighbors and stuff like that.”

The extra sprinkles of fun did not stop Thompson’s focus.

“Michigan Pothole is hard. I don't like hard ice cream because then you got to fight with it. I'm not fighting with my ice cream,” Thompson explained.

The wait was ultimately worth it.

“I'm gonna have a strawberry flavor burst,” Thompson asked the Frosty Boy employee.

To this family, it’s tradition to come on opening day.

“I used to go to Briggs, and I used to come to Frosty Boy. So I used to save my money and not get a treat at Briggs, so I'd get the treat here,” she added.

With the treat now in hand to enjoy, Thompson says she’ll be back again.

