Friends of Grand Rapids Library announce dates for annual book sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bibliophiles— grab your cash and head to downtown Grand Rapids to find dozens of books on sale for pennies!

Saturday April 26 you can find typographic treasures for 50¢ a piece from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And on Sunday April 27, fill a bag (provided by the library) for just $5!

Cash and card are accepted, and materials will be refreshed throughout the sale.

Donated materials of all genres, including new and used books music, and movies are waiting for you!

Proceeds go back into the community-- supporting all the fun things the Grand Rapids Public Library is able to offer throughout the year!

For more info, check out the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website or call them at 616-988-5400.

