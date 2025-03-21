Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Friends of Grand Rapids Library announce dates for annual book sale

Grand Rapids Public Library book sale
Grand Rapids Public Library
Check out the Grand Rapids Public Library's annual Book Sale!
Grand Rapids Public Library book sale
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bibliophiles— grab your cash and head to downtown Grand Rapids to find dozens of books on sale for pennies!

Saturday April 26 you can find typographic treasures for 50¢ a piece from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And on Sunday April 27, fill a bag (provided by the library) for just $5!

Cash and card are accepted, and materials will be refreshed throughout the sale.

Donated materials of all genres, including new and used books music, and movies are waiting for you!

Proceeds go back into the community-- supporting all the fun things the Grand Rapids Public Library is able to offer throughout the year!

For more info, check out the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website or call them at 616-988-5400.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward