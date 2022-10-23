Friends finish roof after man falls off while working, walks out of Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Todd Kelly was working on his new pole barn in Bitely when he fell off the roof on October 7.

“I just made a misstep and came down 13-feet onto my side and ribs, and things broke,” Todd explained.

He says it was a rough landing, but, thanks to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids, Todd was back on his feet in no time.

“I’m feeling better at a rate faster than I ever thought I would,” Todd told FOX 17 Saturday. “I’m feeling tons, tons, tons better.”

Todd says his doctors and nurses at Mary Free Bed aren’t the only ones who stepped up to help him.

“When I heard about him falling off of this roof, I put a group of guys together to come finish it up before winter,” neighbor Joseph Dick told FOX17.

"We're trying to get a buttoned up for him so he can rest easy this winter. Until he's ready to get back to work in spring maybe when he's feeling when he's feeling up to it," Luke Wyngaarden said. "We don't got much longer so we can get it dried in so the snow don't get in."

All, so Kelly can get his toys inside before the cold settles in.

"It's hard to find good people these days. But obviously we found some there," Kelly added.

