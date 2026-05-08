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Free outdoor fitness classes return to Grand Rapids for the season

City of Grand Rapids, community partners announce eighth annual summer of free outdoor fitness classes
City of Grand Rapids
City of Grand Rapids, community partners announce eighth annual summer of free outdoor fitness classes
City of Grand Rapids, community partners announce eighth annual summer of free outdoor fitness classes
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The free outdoor fitness classes run by the Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation will return for the season on Monday.

Weekly Schedule

  • Mondays
    • POUND @ Lyon Square: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
    • Yoga @ Mulick Park: 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
    • Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Line Dancing @ MLK Park Tennis Court: 7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
  • Tuesdays
    • Barre @ The Blue Bridge: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
    • HIGH Fitness @ Briggs Park Tennis Court: 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
    • Glute Aerobics @ The Blue Bridge: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park: 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
  • Wednesdays
    • Circuit Training @ Ottawa Hills Park Fitness Court: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
    • Pumped Up Strength @ Cherry Park: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
    • Total Body Power @ Roosevelt Park: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • WERQ @ Highland Park: 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
  • Thursdays
    • Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course: 6:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m.
    • Mat Pilates @ Riverside Park: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
    • Hip Hop Barre @ Pleasant Park: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
    • Turn Up Dance Fitness @ Garfield Park Futsal Court: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

For more information on the free outdoor fitness classes, click here to visit the City of Grand Rapids' website.

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