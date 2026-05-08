Free outdoor fitness classes return to Grand Rapids for the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The free outdoor fitness classes run by the Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation will return for the season on Monday.

Weekly Schedule



Mondays

POUND @ Lyon Square: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Yoga @ Mulick Park: 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. Line Dancing @ MLK Park Tennis Court: 7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Tuesdays

Barre @ The Blue Bridge: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. HIGH Fitness @ Briggs Park Tennis Court: 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Glute Aerobics @ The Blue Bridge: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park: 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays

Circuit Training @ Ottawa Hills Park Fitness Court: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Pumped Up Strength @ Cherry Park: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Total Body Power @ Roosevelt Park : 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. WERQ @ Highland Park: 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays

Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course: 6:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. Mat Pilates @ Riverside Park: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Hip Hop Barre @ Pleasant Park: 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Turn Up Dance Fitness @ Garfield Park Futsal Court: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.



For more information on the free outdoor fitness classes, click here to visit the City of Grand Rapids' website.

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