Free mammograms offered at Grand Rapids health clinic next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s mobile mammography unit is coming to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Health Clinic in Grand Rapids next month.

Mammograms will be provided at no cost to participants Thursday, Oct. 19, according to NHBP.

We’re told each appointment lasts 10–15 minutes. Women are strongly recommended to receive mammograms once a year when they turn 40.

NHBP says all women are eligible regardless of race or insurance.

Connect with Lisa Walker by calling 269-986-6040 to schedule an appointment. If redirected to voicemail, state your name and phone number. The clinic also accepts walk-in appointments.

If you’re uninsured or underinsured, ask about the Michigan Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program by calling the number above.

READ MORE: Pinkn' Patch spray painting 20K pumpkins for fight against breast cancer

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube