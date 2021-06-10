Free Juneteenth skating event to be held at Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative plans to host a free roller-skating event during Juneteenth weekend at Calder Plaza, the nonprofit tells us.

Roll.Bounce.GR is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.

We’re told skates are free to rent and that James B, Super Dre and Sanjay will DJ the event.

Cherry Health will be present to administer COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, June 19 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to BIC. Those interested are asked to call 616-965-8347 to make an appointment.

SoulfulMOTION will reportedly hold a fundraiser to benefit Nika Price, a local resident fighting triple negative metastatic breast cancer, BIC tells us. Click here to fill out the participation form.

